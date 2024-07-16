Watch: 'The Ville' Players, HC Reece Gaines Talk Upcoming TBT Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're just a few days away from the Louisville men's basketball program making their return to the court. Well, sort of.
The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament, makes its annual summer return this weekend. Returning for their second year in the event is "The Ville," a team consisting primarily of former Cardinals players.
This year's squad features plenty of familiar faces to Louisville fans. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan and Chinanu Onuaku are all making return appearances; Chris Jones is making his debut with The Ville; while Montrezl Harrell, David Johnson and Dillon Avare will be making their TBT debuts.
The Ville also brings back non-Louisville alums Nick Mayo (EKU) and Omar Prewitt (William & Mary), while welcoming Derrick Walker (Nebraska). Reece Gaines will serve as The Ville's head coach this year, with Luke Hancock and Keith Oddo joining as assistants.
Receiving the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional, where games will be played at legendary Freedom Hall, The Vill will open play against the seventh-seeded Bellarmine alumni team "UKnighted." Tip-off is set for Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.
On Tuesday, The Ville head coach Reece Gaines, David Johnson, Chinanu Onuaku and Montrezl Harrell took time to meet with the media. They discussed The Ville's second run in the TBT, the event as a whole, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Head Coach Reece Gaines
David Johnson
Chinanu Onuaku
Montrezl Harrell
(Photo Chinanu Onuaku: Ben Soloman via TBT)
