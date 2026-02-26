Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-8, 9-6 ACC) is set to face Clemson (20-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Caroline. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
Rankings
Clemson
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/RV
20th/24th
SOS
58th
40th
SOR
40th
26th
NET
38th
16th
WAB
39th
23rd
RPI
42nd
27th
BPI
31st
10th
KenPom
40th
17th
Torvik
36th
18th
EvanMiya
41st
19th
Team Leaders
Clemson
Louisville
Points
R.J. Godfrey (11.5)
Mikel Brown Jr. (18.9)
Rebounds
Carter Welling (5.6)
Sananda Fru (6.4)
Assists
Dillon Hunter (3.0)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.8)
Steals
Jestin Porter (1.3)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)
Blocks
Two Tied (0.6)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Clemson
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.5
86.4
Field Goal %
45.8
47.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.6/56.0
29.0/61.7
Three Point %
33.9
36.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.2/24.1
11.9/32.9
Free Throw %
72.6
77.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.1/20.8
16,5.21.2
Rebounding
Clemson
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.8
39.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.5
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.4
27.7
Rebound Margin
3.2
6.1
Defense
Clemson
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.6
72.0
Opp. FG%
41.2
41.6
Opp. 3PT%
31.5
32.4
Steals Per Game
6.1
7.2
Blocks Per Game
2.6
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.6
12.2
Ball Handling
Clemson
Tigers
Assists Per Game
13.0
17.5
Turnovers Per Game
16.3
11.9
Turnover Margin
1.8
0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.32
1.46
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.3 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.9 (10th overall), whereas Clemson has a BPI rating of 14.6 (31st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 56 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 74-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.35 (17th overall), whereas Clemson has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.96 (40th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 52 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 72-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9397 (18th overall), whereas Clemson has a "Barthag" of .8869 (36th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Clemson 79, Louisville 75.
