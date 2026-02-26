Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) goes to the basket against Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) goes to the basket against Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-8, 9-6 ACC) is set to face Clemson (20-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Caroline. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Clemson

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/RV

20th/24th

SOS

58th

40th

SOR

40th

26th

NET

38th

16th

WAB

39th

23rd

RPI

42nd

27th

BPI

31st

10th

KenPom

40th

17th

Torvik

36th

18th

EvanMiya

41st

19th

Team Leaders

Clemson

Louisville

Points

R.J. Godfrey (11.5)

Mikel Brown Jr. (18.9)

Rebounds

Carter Welling (5.6)

Sananda Fru (6.4)

Assists

Dillon Hunter (3.0)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.8)

Steals

Jestin Porter (1.3)

Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)

Blocks

Two Tied (0.6)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Clemson

Louisville

Points Per Game

74.5

86.4

Field Goal %

45.8

47.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.6/56.0

29.0/61.7

Three Point %

33.9

36.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.2/24.1

11.9/32.9

Free Throw %

72.6

77.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.1/20.8

16,5.21.2

Rebounding

Clemson

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.8

39.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.5

11.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.4

27.7

Rebound Margin

3.2

6.1

Defense

Clemson

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.6

72.0

Opp. FG%

41.2

41.6

Opp. 3PT%

31.5

32.4

Steals Per Game

6.1

7.2

Blocks Per Game

2.6

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.6

12.2

Ball Handling

Clemson

Tigers

Assists Per Game

13.0

17.5

Turnovers Per Game

16.3

11.9

Turnover Margin

1.8

0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.32

1.46

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.3 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.9 (10th overall), whereas Clemson has a BPI rating of 14.6 (31st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 56 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 74-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.35 (17th overall), whereas Clemson has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.96 (40th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 52 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 72-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9397 (18th overall), whereas Clemson has a "Barthag" of .8869 (36th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 79, Louisville 75.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

