Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-8, 9-6 ACC) is set to face Clemson (20-8, 10-5 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Caroline. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:

Rankings

Clemson Louisville AP/USAT NR/RV 20th/24th SOS 58th 40th SOR 40th 26th NET 38th 16th WAB 39th 23rd RPI 42nd 27th BPI 31st 10th KenPom 40th 17th Torvik 36th 18th EvanMiya 41st 19th

Team Leaders

Clemson Louisville Points R.J. Godfrey (11.5) Mikel Brown Jr. (18.9) Rebounds Carter Welling (5.6) Sananda Fru (6.4) Assists Dillon Hunter (3.0) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.8) Steals Jestin Porter (1.3) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2) Blocks Two Tied (0.6) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Clemson Louisville Points Per Game 74.5 86.4 Field Goal % 45.8 47.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 25.6/56.0 29.0/61.7 Three Point % 33.9 36.1 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.2/24.1 11.9/32.9 Free Throw % 72.6 77.8 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.1/20.8 16,5.21.2

Rebounding

Clemson Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.8 39.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.5 11.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.4 27.7 Rebound Margin 3.2 6.1

Defense

Clemson Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.6 72.0 Opp. FG% 41.2 41.6 Opp. 3PT% 31.5 32.4 Steals Per Game 6.1 7.2 Blocks Per Game 2.6 3.4 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.6 12.2

Ball Handling

Clemson Tigers Assists Per Game 13.0 17.5 Turnovers Per Game 16.3 11.9 Turnover Margin 1.8 0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.32 1.46

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 58.3 percent chance to win against the Tigers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.9 (10th overall), whereas Clemson has a BPI rating of 14.6 (31st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 56 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 74-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.35 (17th overall), whereas Clemson has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.96 (40th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 52 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 72-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9397 (18th overall), whereas Clemson has a "Barthag" of .8869 (36th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Clemson 79, Louisville 75.

