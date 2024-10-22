Three Former Cards on 2024-25 NBA Opening Day Rosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The National Basketball Association has officially returned. Just four months after the Boston Celtics were able to clinch the 2024 NBA Finals, the season-opener for the 2024-25 season is finally here.
With play scheduled to begin today, three former Louisville men's basketball players are on final 2024-25 rosters across the league following training camp: guards Donovan Mitchell, Terry Rozier and Damion Lee.
In the days and weeks leading up to the start of the season, two former Cardinals barely missed the cut. The Memphis Grizzlies signed then subsequently waived guard David Johnson, with the Miami Heat doing the same with forward/center Malik Williams.
Heading into his eighth year in the NBA and third with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mitchell has put together his fifth-straight NBA All-Star season last year. Playing and starting in 55 games during the regular season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, while putting up a 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting split. He signed a a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension back in July.
Rozier is heading into his tenth season in the association, but his first full season with the Miami Heat after being traded by the Charlotte Hornets in the middle of last season. He saw his production take a bit of a downturn after the trade, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 31 games and 30 starts during the regular season with the Heat. He was averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent when he was traded by Charlotte.
As for Lee, he will be making his return to the basketball court in his eighth professional season and third with the Phoenix Suns. He injured his right meniscus last October to the point where he required surgery, and subsequently had to miss the entire 2023-24 season. In his last on-court year during the 2022-23 season, he put up 8.2 points and 1.3 assists over 74 games and five starts.
(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: David Richard - Imagn Images)
