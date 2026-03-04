Three Takeaways From Louisville's 77-62 Win vs. Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While they had lost three of their last four games heading into their matchup with Syracuse, the Louisville men's basketball program sent the fans home happy one last time, earning a 77-62 win in the final home game of the regular season on Tuesday night. The Cardinals conclude the home portion of their 2025-26 schedule with a 15-2 record.

Here are three takeaways from their showdown with the Orange:

No. 1: Louisville played with enhanced defensive effort and urgency.

A lot of factors played into why Louisville had dropped three of their last four games heading into their matchup with Syracuse, but arguably the No. 1 reason was a lack of defensive effort. At times against North Carolina and Clemson last week, the Cardinals barely looked interested in played defense, let alone executing it.

That was far from the case against the Orange. Nearly from the jump, you could tell that Louisville was played with the desperation and chip on their shoulder that they had during their five-game winning streak earlier in the season.

While Cuse did eventually find a groove in the second half, they were still held to just 40.4 percent shooting and 4-of-19 on threes, and they also committed 11 turnovers. Over the last four games, Louisville opponents had been shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent on threes.

Sure, Syracuse isn't exactly UNC or Clemson. But after the embarrassing performances in those two games, especially in the second halves, defensive intensity was a primary focal point in practice.

"Defense was a big point of emphasis (in practice)," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "Just grit, fight and nastiness, as I mentioned, that you have to have every single action, every single possession. I think our guys played with that sense of desperation tonight."

No. 2: The passing in the half court was much more crisp than it had been in recent weeks.

Another reason why Louisville had hit the skids as of late is because not only had the ball developed a tendency to stick and not be free-flowing, the decision making had taken a nosedive. In face, over the last four games, the Cardinals were actually averaging more turnovers (13.8) than assists (13.5).

Against Syracuse, like with their defensive efforts, Louisville's passing was much improved. Passes felt a lot more crisp and delivered with intent, rather than just kicking it willy-nilly around the perimater. It helped UofL pave open holes in the middle of the zone at times (although with varying degrees of success with actually finishing), and it produced much cleaner looks on the perimeter.

Again, Syracuse is far from the best defensive team in the league, and this isn't Jim Boeheim's 2-3 zone they were going up against. But Louisville made it a point to get better about their decision making after it had been so poor as of late. In fact, after committing three turnovers in the first three minutes, they had just six in the rest of the game.

"It was an emphasis to value the ball, because we haven't been valuing the ball," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "If you look at our turnover percentage in league play, it's not good. So yeah, that was definitely a point of emphasis to, clean that up, and make good decisions."

No. 3: Isaac McKneely finally breaks his cold streak.

It's not exactly been a secret that Isaac McKneely has been in a slump recently.

In the six previous games leading up to the Syracuse game, the shooting guard was averaging only 6.0 points per game, and shooting just 32.4 percent from the field. He had zero points against Carolina, marking the first time since his freshman year that he went scoreless in a game.

Syracuse proved to be just the remedy that McKneely needed. Playing 34 minutes, the guard scored 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting - all threes - as well as a free throw on an and-one shot. He also added four rebounds, an assist, a steal, and did not turn the ball over.

This performance was partially due to the fact that Louisville worked so much on their spacing these past few days in practice. It gave McKneely more open looks, and it didn't force him into taking bad shots.

"UNC and Clemson, two physical defenses, they kind of got us out of our normal spacing," guard Isaac McKneely said. "So we worked on that a lot the past couple days. And Syracuse was also in zone, so it's easy to get a lot of assist in the zone.

"But I thought we really pinged the ball tonight. We were sharing it, a lot of guys made some buckets tonight when you're sharing it all across the lineup, and I'm super happy with that."

