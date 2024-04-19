Villanova Transfer T.J. Bamba Names Louisville to Top Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has inserted themselves in the mix for yet another impact transfer.
Villanova transfer guard T.J. Bamba announced his top six transfer destinations on Friday, with Louisville in the running for his commitment. Kentucky, Memphis, Florida, Oregon and Stanford make of the rest of his top options.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard joined Villanova last offseason after starting his career at Washington State, and was one of the Wildcats' top players this past season. In 33 appearances, all of which were starts, Bamba averaged 10.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 36.9 percent on three-point attempts.
The Bronx, N.Y. native's best statistical season came during his final year out west with the Cougars. In 31 starts, he put up 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 42.6/37.2/73.0 for the season. In 86 total games and 51 starts over three seasons for Wazzu, Bamba totaled 833 points, 263 rebounds and 87 assists/.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. In fact, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players have entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Hercy Miller in line to return.
Fortunately, new head coach Pat Kelsey is already starting to work the portal. So far, Kelsey has landed five transfers since officially being named the new head coach on Mar. 28. Guard Reyne Smith and center James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley and BYU center Aly Khalifa are also joining the fold.
(Photo of T.J. Bamba: Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports)
