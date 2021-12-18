What Chris Mack, Noah Locke Said After 82-72 Loss at Western Kentucky

Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and guard Noah Locke said after their loss to the Hilltoppers:

Head Coach Chris Mack

(Opening Statement)

Credit goes to Western. I thought they were ready to play, and we weren't, and that's my fault. That's my fault. We talked about the rivalry, talked about how much this game means to the Hilltoppers, and didn't really show. You start the game, and they're in a rocking chair shooting the ball from three, guy goes five for five from the three point line in the first half like he's playing horse. So from that point on, we're playing catch up, or trying to, and they got two good of a team. They got too good of a team to spot whatever it is we spotted them. Again, credit them. They had to make the shots to do everything, but I think if you look at the first half compared to the second half - and I'm talking about the start - the ball pressure, the intensity, was completely different. Again, that's on me. As the coach, that's how our team performed. Frustrating.

(On the difference that WKU's Jamarion Sharp made, especially with Malik Williams out)

It hurt, but he's so unique. He can spread their zone out a lot further than most teams can. Even the shots that he doesn't block around the paint are completely affected. We had some guys that were throwing up one legged, one handed shots that are hitting the top of the glass, instead of landing like we had worked on. Landing in the lane, spraying out. When we had those opportunities, we executed. We made some shots in the first half. But he changes the game. He changes the game on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he always has that presence around the basket. Then offensively, if he has any freedom when he's rolling, all they have to do is figure out how to throw it to the corner of the backboard.



(On what was happening offensively during their long scoring droughts)

Well in the second half, you give Western credit a little bit. They were going back and forth between zone and man, and we settled in on one offense that should be able to cover both of them. But we got stagnant, and we also missed some shots. Again, when you when you get the ball in the lane, you have to have the ability - I thought Rose (Roosevelt Wheeler) was really the only big guy for us that was effective around the basket, but he's a freshman. We just didn't connect like we needed to in the second half on some of the open shots that we created. Again, you credit Western's defense and the unique style they have.



(On if the free throw discrepancy in the game was a result of Western being the more aggressive team)

I don't know. I think that a big part of them staying out of foul trouble is the fact that they stay in the zone, and they don't pressure the ball much. They're really wide, so it's not like you can do a ton on the exterior. When you get inside, you got Sharp in there, who does a really good job of not fouling. Again, we needed to get more in transition. In the first half, it's sort of hard to do that when you're taking the ball out of the basket.



(On if he felt like his team was trying to rush things because of what Sharp was doing)

A little bit. We have some some guys that I gonna reign in a little bit. Some of our bigger wings, the decisions they're making on the break and in transition is absolutely ridiculous. It's one thing if you make a mistake, and you have to learn from it, correct it. We just keep making the same mistakes over and over, so we're not gonna put them in that position any more.



(On if he knows how long Malik Williams will be out)

I do not.

