What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 83-70 Win vs. North Carolina
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is kicking off the new year on a high note, earning a resume-boosting 83-70 victory over North Carolina on New Year's Day.
Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, point guard Chucky Hepburn and shooting guard Reyne Smith had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Opening statement)
“I am proud of our guys. It was a heck of a win. Obviously, Carolina is extremely talented. They are as good of a downhill, transition attacking team in American as you’ll see – maybe the best. We really had to be on transition defense and block out, which are two things we really, really harped on. I thought our guys were really good in that regard. It was probably our best defensive effort of the year. Terrence Edwards, who has been phenomenal for us scoring the ball, I didn’t even know that he was two-for-12 from the field and only had seven points because his defensive performance was outstanding. He wasn’t the only guy who guarded RJ Davis, but he guarded him the majority of the time. He (Davis) is a terrific player, as we all know, very, very decorated, an All-American. I thought Fatt (Edwards) did a phenomenal job. Chucky was amazing – 27 (points), seven (assists) and two (rebounds) was an elite performance. I thought James Scott was great at the end of the game, to close out the game with a block and a big rebound and a dunk. Chucky (Hepburn) and Noah (Waterman) were banged up the last couple days. Katie Creznic, who is our sports medicine trainer and doesn’t get enough credit, she is phenomenal. She came with us from Charleston. The job she did around the clock with those guys the last couple days to get them ready to play was huge. It was a great atmosphere. Great crowd was amazing when Reyne (Smith) hit that shot. That Yum! roar that I have talked about so much. I got to hear it and it had a major impact on the game. Thank everyone for coming out and being a true factor.”
(About being ahead at the end of the game and keeping composure to close out)
“Closing out the games, we call the last eight minutes of the game “winning time”. At the 11 or 12 minute mark, a lot of things were going wrong. We missed two front ends, missed a layup and a wide-open three that didn’t go in. The energy came out of the building a little bit, guys were walking to the huddle, but they responded and rebounded. I thought they were terrific down the stretch. To beat a really good team, you have to close out the game with stops and rebounds and that is what we were able to do. We had some terrific defensive possessions at the end. When the game is still in the balance, they ran a couple of sets and our guys were locked in on defense. They are a good team with a phenomenal coach. They are a bear to prepare for. We were fortunate to get a win.”
(About RJ Davis being held to no field goals in the first 15 minutes, was the choice to play Edwards based on his length or defensive abilities)
“One thing we wanted to do was play guys with a little more size and length and Terrence (Edwards) accepted that challenge. He was excited about it. Coach Kloman, our defensive coordinator, does an outstanding job of scouting and isn’t credited. I am always the one up here with everyone asking me questions after a big win. He called that set down the stretch. Kloman called me last night and said ‘Fatt (Edwards) has called me several times and he is absolutely studying the scouting report and studying video and all the nuances. That dude was locked in. He had an amazing game.
(About Reyne Smith’s shot being a set play and how that materialized)
“He kind of hammed and egged it a little bit on the sideline in terms of calling sets and ATOs (After Time Outs) and when we were running certain kind of action where we running a pick and roll with a back screen and out shooter Reyne Smith in the middle. Then we ran one that looked similar actions but instead of a back screen, we would hand off on the baseline. We liked the good little change of pace. They were not ready for it. We found a little daylight. Chucky found a good shot.”
(Coach thoughts on James Scott and his impressive performance, highlighted by that impressive sequence with the dunk followed by a block?)
“Was James in here before? (No). Does him come in here? (No). James is a treat, but he would rather get six root canals then come up here and stand up in front of these microphones, we have to work on that. But you guys probably know James came with us from Charleston. I say it all the time, he’s so much fun to coach, one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached because he is just so bought in and such a ferocious film watcher and just an unbelievable student of the game who plays hard as crap. He has seven offensive rebounds the other day and had eight rebounds today. He was just a closer today on the defensive end. A big rebound, a big stick back dunk. I just want to make sure I mention Khani (Rooths) too, the two young guys on our team. Khani made a big three, brought a bunch of energy, gave us some great defensive stops. I’m going to tell you he was so vocal on the sideline in the huddles. Veteran guys are talking and he’s in the back barking and encouraging guys. He was really big from a leadership standpoint today.”
(About four players finishing with four fouls; can you talk about how big it was that none of them fouled out?)
“So J’Vonne had four fouls, I trust J’Vonne with my life and my children, Reyne Smith same thing and Chucky too. Khani, a freshman, so maybe a bit more you know, but those guys they know how to continue to play without fouling. Try and play a little bit of offense and defense with those guys with four fouls. I trust those guys, they do a great job in those situations.”
Point Guard Chucky Hepburn and Shooting Guard Reyne Smith
(About Hepburn’s shot)
Chucky Hepburn: “I didn’t realize I shot so the ball that many times on free throws. We knew we needed to do. I knew I had to come and be aggressive, get them downhill and make plays for my teammates and I found James and I found Reyne and a couple of other guys. It wasn’t just about me getting to the free throw line it was about me making plays down the stretch.”
(About what this win and this day means)
Chucky Hepburn: “It is huge for our program. We are taking strides forward every time we step on the floor. It means a lot to us, to the fans, to the city of Louisville that we come out and beat a top notch program like that. They have a really good team and really good players. We were able to have that explosion today our fans showed up and out for us today.”
Reyne Smith: “Getting a win at home is great and put on that kind of performance and finish out the way we did was much-needed. We probably been out best at home and haven’t played to our standard. It is good to finally finish the game strong and sticking together and digging down and get stops and playing together.
(About best defensive game)
Reyne Smith: “It started out with a film session right after the EKU game, which was not played to our standard. A lot of guys got called out and we did a good job of respondingto that and understanding that we had so much more effortto give. Fatt (Terrence Edwards) did a unbelievable job in his aggression defensively and backed himself on the defensive end. He really accepted the challenge which was great. It really took all of us to step up and provide energy on the defensive game.”
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
