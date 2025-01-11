Louisville Report

What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey, Reyne Smith Said After 82-78 Win at Pitt

Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting shooting guard said after their win at the Panthers:

Matthew McGavic

Jan 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at KFC Yum! Center.
PITTSBURGH - The Louisville men's basketball program has some serious momentum behind them, and it helped carry them to arguably their biggest victory of the season, marching into the Oakland Zoo and leaving the Steel City with an 82-78 win over Pitt.

"I'm proud of our guys," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "They showed a lot of resilience. There are a lot of times in the games where they punched, and our guys responded on many occasions. Offensively and defensively, they answered the call and answered the challenge that they presented.

The Cardinals' victory was powered mainly thanks to a 25-point outing from Reyne Smith, who shot 9-of-15 from the field and 7-of-11 on three-point trues. Louisville snapped their five-game losing streak to Pitt, and extended their current winning streak to six.

"I kind of give credit to the guys for putting trust in me every single day," Smith said. "There's no real secret to that. Just gotta give credit to my guys, because there's days where I don't make make shots at all, and they're still trusting me and telling me to shoot the next one. They're still trying to find me, and it kind of builds confidence. Hopefully it builds confidence for the rest of the guys."

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey and shooting guard Reyne Smith had to say following the win:

