What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey, Chucky Hepburn Said After 98-73 Win at SMU
DALLAS - It was a truly historic night for the Louisville men's basketball program on Tuesday night.
Facing SMU on the road in a game with big time NCAA Tournament resume implications, the Cardinals absolutely decimated the Mustangs on their own floor, leaving the Lone Star State with a 98-73 victory. It put Louisville on a nine-game winning streak after the opened up the season at 6-5.
"We knew we had our work cut out for us, but I thought our guys did a good job adhering to the scouting report, and obviously we played really well and we shot the ball really well," head coach Pat Kelsey said after the game.
It was a game that saw not one, but two single-game school records fall. Point guard Chucky Hepburn set the single-game UofL record for assists with 16, while shooting guard Reyne Smith broke the single-game UofL record in made (and attempted) threes after going 10-of-17 from deep.
"Coach did a great job of recruiting winners," Hepburn said. "A lot of us, really, everybody, came from winning programs, and they know how to win. We had a rough stretch in the first part of the season, but one thing that I love about this team, is we never gave up. If we lost, it was the next day, we were practicing and we were just getting to it. We didn't want to give up."
Here's what Kelsey and Hepburn had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey and Point Guard Chucky Hepburn
