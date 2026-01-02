Report: Louisville S Corey Gordon Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football safety Corey Gordon Jr. plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Gordon is the 20th scholarship player for Louisville to announce his intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. The 14-day window officially opened on Friday, and under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, this will be the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back was a key piece of Louisville's safety rotation, and also saw some time at STAR following the injury to Antonio Watts. Playing in 11 games while making three starts, Gordon logged the sixth-most tackles on the team with 53 (27 solo), along with three for loss and a pair of pass breakups.

The Oklahoma City native originally joined the Cardinals as a transfer from Baylor last offseason, and was one of the top defensive backs for a Bears team who had a bounce-back season. Playing in all 12 games of the 2024 regular season while starting the final three, Gordon logged 34 tackles (25 solo), two for loss, two pass breakups, while also snagging a team-best three interceptions.

After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022, Gordon took on a much bigger role for the Bears during the 2023 season. In 11 games and four starts that year, he tallied 30 tackles (20 solo), one for loss and four pass breakups.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Corey Gordon Jr.: Brian Bishop - Imagn Images)

