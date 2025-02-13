What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 91-66 Win at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program got back to full strength on Wednesday at NC State, and in turn produced a dominating effort, leaving Raleigh with a 91-66 victory.
"I'm proud of our guys," Head coach Kelsey said. "Winning on the road in college basketball isn't easy. These guys continue to prepare the right way, and carry out the game plan.
"NC State has a bunch of very, very athletic and talented attacking guards. We worked hard the last couple days on trying to do a good job of guarding the basketball, trying to keep the floor tight, and take away a lot of their driving lines. I think our guys, for the most part, did a pretty good job of that."
The Cardinals shot 63.6 percent from the field, their best shooting percentage in a road game in a decade, and held the Wolfpack to 36.1 shooting. Four Cardinals cracked double figures scoring, led by a pair of 21-point outings from Terrence Edwards Jr. and Reyne Smith.
Louisville also got back point guard Chucky Hepburn and center James Scott against the Wolfpack. Hepburn missed the previous game vs. Miami with groin injury, while Scott had two teeth knocked out against the Hurricanes.
Here's what Kelsey had to say following the win:
