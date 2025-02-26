What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 71-66 Win at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Well, it was far from pretty, but it was still a win.
After getting off to an extremely fast start at Virginia Tech, the Louisville men's basketball program had to hold on for dear life to get to the finish line. However, they did still get there, leaving Cassell Coliseum with a 71-66 win.
"Give Virginia Tech a lot of credit. I have a ton of respect for Mike Young. ... Feel like every time you play against him, you feel like you're getting opened up and getting operated on. He's an unbelievable tactician. His kids play really hard. I thought played really hard. they battled us. We don't get beat on the backboard very often, and we got beat tonight. So that's a big tip of cap to them."
Louisville shot 45.2 percent from the floor but were 6-of-23 on threes, while Virginia Tech was 43.1 percent but 11-of-26, respectively. Four Cardinals finished in double figures scoring, led by Chucky Hepburn's 15 points.
"I give our kids a lot of credit, our players, for just being resilient, being gritty, being grimy, because that's kind of the type of game it was today," Kelsey said. "I like to think that good teams just figure out a way to win those type of games. We haven't had a lot of games that came down to the situational basketball and things like that in a while, so I think that was really good for us."
Here's what Kelsey had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
