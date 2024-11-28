What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 79-70 Overtime Win vs. West Virginia
NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Matched up against former rival West Virginia, the Cardinals might have needed overtime to take down the Mountaineers, but they still secured a 79-70 victory in an old school Big East rock fight.
"I have an unbelievable respect for
their program, their coach, their coaching staff," Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey said of West Virginia. "They play hard. It was a 45 minute rock fight, and they never let up. We never let up. It was almost like old school Big East when both of us were back in the Big East. One of my coaches said that. I give them a ton of credit. It was a really, really good college basketball game."
Louisville was led by yet another fantastic showing from Chucky Hepburn. One day removed from nearly logging a triple-double against No. 14 Indiana, the point guards scored a career-high 32 points - with 27 of them coming in the second half and overtime.
"I love playing with this team," Hepburn said. "It's probably the most confidence I've ever had in college just having the ball in my hands. Just to be able to have a coaching staff and teammates that believe in you, that gives me even more confidence to show that I'm one of the best point guards in country."
Here's what Kelsey, Hepburn and guard Reyne Smith had to say following the win:
