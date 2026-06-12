2027 Louisville Commits Who Could Be On Flip Watch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Official visit season, so far, has been a success for the Louisville football program.

During the weekends of May 29 and June 5, the Cardinals hosted a combined 27 prospects in the Class of 2027 - including all 14 of their previously committed recruits - for official visit. These efforts have since netted four commitments for UofL, as offensive lineman Kyson Mallard, running back A.J. Tillman Jr., linebacker Darrian Tomlin and safety Keontay Toomer have given their verbal pledge to Louisville over the last two weeks after taking OV's.

Louisville might not be done reaping the benefits of official visits, either. They remain firmly in the mix for multiple prospects who took official visits over the past two weekends. Prospects like Owensboro (Ky.) Catholic quarterback Dre'Mail Carothers, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay safety Jemari Forman and Seffner (Fla.) Armwood linebacker Theo Wilson are just a few of the prospects who are on commit watch for the Cards.

Of course, Louisville is far from the only school using this time of the year to get their top targets on campus. In fact, there are a handful of already committed prospects for UofL that are still actively taking official visits elsewhere - and could possibly be on flip watch.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow wide receiver Chuck Alexander is Louisville's longest-tenured commit in the 2027 cycle, and is also one of their highest-rated. He was one of the 13 previously committed prospects to visit UofL during the weekend of May 29, however, he then followed that up with a visit to Wisconsin last weekend. Alexander is still firmly committed to the Cardinals, but the Badgers have been very active in trying to flip him, so this could be a situation to monitor.

The current weekend of June 12 has even more Louisville commits taking visit elsewhere, as not one, not two, but three are reportedtly in line to explore other campuses for official visits.

When Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day wide receiver/safety Brooklyn Maxey committed to Louisville in late April, that led him to cancel planned visits to both Alabama and Kentucky. However, his planned visit to Kansas State did not get that treatment, and he is taking his OV to the Wildcats this weekend after visiting UofL during the weekend of May 29.

Fort Myers (Fla.) South offensive lineman Cornelius Tims III has been committed since early February, and was on Louisville's campus for an OV during this weekend of May 29. That being said, he reportedly set to visit Mississippi State this weekend, per 247Sports.

Another one to monitor is Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney defensive tackle Kaleb Exume. He's been committed to Louisville since mid April, took an official visit to the Cardinals alongside Maxey and Tims, but is currently on an official visit to Boston College this weekend, according to 247Sports.

Louisville has done a great job in this cycle up to this point, as their 18-man class currently ranks No. 23 in the nation, and is roughly on pace to be their best on-paper class in school history. At the end of the day, the Cardinals could still wind up with all four of the aforementioned prospects still in the fold after visiting elsewhere. But at the very least, it's worth noting that it's possible there could be some movement down the line.

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(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)