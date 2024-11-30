What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 69-64 Loss vs. Oklahoma
NASSAU, The Bahamas - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to get to championship game in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but they aren't coming home with new hardware, suffering a 69-64 loss to Oklahoma down in The Bahamas on Friday.
"I was proud of our guys," Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey said. "They fought. They just played with so much grit. You look at the stat sheet, and we out-rebounded them by 22, that's usually a pretty good indicator that you played your butt off. They did too, just made a few more plays than we did. You gotta give them credit and tip the cap."
The Cardinals had a bad overall shooting night, going 38.1 percent from the field, 7-of-32 on three-point attempts, and only 9-of-16 from the free throw line. While they out-rebounded the Sooners 44-23 and seemed to be the more physical team, UofL still allowed OU to shoot 47.7 percent overall and 8-of-17 on threes.
"We're so laser-focused on the process of excellence," Kelsey said. "I'm a big believer that if you stay that way, and you do that consistently through the thick and the thin, through the ups and the downs, through the wins and the losses, through the injuries, the results end up taking care of themselves."
Here's what Kelsey had to say following the loss:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
