What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 104-45 Win vs. SC State

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Khani Rooths and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. said after their win over the Bulldogs:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 season for the Louisville men's basketball program couldn't have started much better, as they captured an emphatic 104-45 victory over South Carolina State in their first game of the new hoops year.

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, forward Khani Rooths and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. had to say following the win:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Forward Khani Rooths and Point Guard Mikel Brown Jr.

