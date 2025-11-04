What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 104-45 Win vs. SC State
Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Khani Rooths and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. said after their win over the Bulldogs:
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 season for the Louisville men's basketball program couldn't have started much better, as they captured an emphatic 104-45 victory over South Carolina State in their first game of the new hoops year.
Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, forward Khani Rooths and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Forward Khani Rooths and Point Guard Mikel Brown Jr.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published