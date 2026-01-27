What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 83-52 Loss vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the Louisville men's basketball program, anything that could go wrong certainly seemed like it did go wrong on Monday night

The Cardinals traveled down to Durham for their chance at revenge against Duke, who beat them 84-73 on their own floor back on Jan. 6. Instead, with the game being at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils took advantage of the opportunity to completely smother UofL, dealing them an ugly 83-52 loss.

"We got our butt kicked. It's about the extent of my statement," head coach Pat Kelsey said. "I don't have much else to say, other than it was a butt kicking. Credit Duke for that. Every metric that you would look at that speaks to a butt kicking. That's what the stat sheet says."

Louisville's offense was a mess for most of the night. They shot a season-low 29.6 percent of their field goal tries, including 5-of-20 inside the arc. On the other end of the floor, Duke posted a 50.8 overall shooting percentage, including 23-of-38 on twos, notched 42 points in the paint (to UofL's 10), and won the rebounding battle 47-to-26.

Ryan Conwell and J'Vonne Hadley were the only Cardinals to crack double figures, scoring 18 and 11 points, respectively. Two days removed from dropping 20 points against Virginia Tech in his return from a back injury, Mikel Brown Jr. shot just 1-of-13 and scored only seven. Four Blue Devils scored double figures, led by Naismith Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer's 19 points and 10 rebounds.

"They were the aggressor," Kelsey said. "They imposed their will at the basket in the paint. ... Credit them, it was a butt kicking. All we can do is dust ourselves off, and run back to work. Use this as something that helps us get better. But Duke was the aggressor, they were the tougher team tonight, and we got our butt kicked.

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey had to say following the loss:

(Photo of Ryan Conwell, Pat Kelsey: Rob Kinnan - Imagn Images)

