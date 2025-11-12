What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 96-88 Win vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is back on the winning side of the Battle of the Bluegrass, holding off a comeback effort from arch rival Kentucky to capture a 96-88 win and snap a three-game losing streak in the series.
Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, shooting guard Ryan Conwell and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. had to say following the win:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Shooting Guard Ryan Conwell and Point Guard Mikel Brown Jr.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky