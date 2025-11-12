Louisville Report

What Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Said After 96-88 Win vs. Kentucky

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals, shooting guard Ryan Conwell and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. said after their win over the Wildcats:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Pat Kelsey coaches against Kentucky at the KFC Yum Center Tuesday night.
Louisville Pat Kelsey coaches against Kentucky at the KFC Yum Center Tuesday night. / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is back on the winning side of the Battle of the Bluegrass, holding off a comeback effort from arch rival Kentucky to capture a 96-88 win and snap a three-game losing streak in the series.

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey, shooting guard Ryan Conwell and point guard Mikel Brown Jr. had to say following the win:

Head Coach Pat Kelsey

Shooting Guard Ryan Conwell and Point Guard Mikel Brown Jr.

(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat.

