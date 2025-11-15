Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 106, Ohio 81
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Bobcats.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to avoid a post-Kentucky letdown game, putting up a stellar offensive effort to earn a 106-81 victory over Ohio.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Beginning at 17:03, Louisville went on an 8-0 run that lasted just under three minutes that gave the Cardinals a 17-7 edge. Louisville scored 50 points in the first half for the fourth game in a row.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville scored nine unanswered points between 12:11 and 10:51 to extend its lead to 20-plus points.
- The Cardinals scored 90 points for the fourth straight game to start the season. Louisville also scored 100 points for the third time in four games this season. It’s the first time the Cardinals have scored 100 or more points in three games in a single season since 2010-11.
- The team recorded 20 assists for the fourth straight game.
- Six players scored in double figures for the first time since the Cardinals’ win against Georgia Tech on Feb. 10, 2024.
- Louisville shot 34 of 68 (50%) from the field, including 16 of 35 (46%) from the 3-point line and 22 of 30 (73.7%) from the charity stripe.
- The Cardinals also shot 40% or higher from three for the first time this season.
- This was the first time Louisville made 15+ threes since their win against SMU on Jan. 21, 2025.
- The Cardinals recorded 11 steals, which was the fourth straight game with double-digit steals.
Player Notes:
- Mikel Brown Jr. tallied 19 points and seven assists. Brown Jr logged five or more assists for the third time this season. His 19 points today have him scoring 11 or more points in all four of his collegiate starts so far.
- Ryan Conwell scored 22 points, logged six rebounds and tallied a season-high three assists. Today, Conwell led the Cards in scoring, steals and FG attempts.
- Isaac McKneely started his fourth game in a row for Louisville, recording 15 points and six rebounds.
- Sananda Fru logged a new career-high 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.
- J'Vonne Hadley had a bounce back game after his quiet nine-point outing against Kentucky, totaling 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
- Adrian Wooley had a breakout game in which he topped an ensemble of his season highs in points (11), rebounds (6) and minutes played (24).
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images).
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
