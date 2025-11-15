Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 106, Ohio 81

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Bobcats.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ayden Evans (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ayden Evans (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to avoid a post-Kentucky letdown game, putting up a stellar offensive effort to earn a 106-81 victory over Ohio.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Beginning at 17:03, Louisville went on an 8-0 run that lasted just under three minutes that gave the Cardinals a 17-7 edge. Louisville scored 50 points in the first half for the fourth game in a row.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville scored nine unanswered points between 12:11 and 10:51 to extend its lead to 20-plus points.
  • The Cardinals scored 90 points for the fourth straight game to start the season. Louisville also scored 100 points for the third time in four games this season. It’s the first time the Cardinals have scored 100 or more points in three games in a single season since 2010-11.
  • The team recorded 20 assists for the fourth straight game.
  • Six players scored in double figures for the first time since the Cardinals’ win against Georgia Tech on Feb. 10, 2024.
  • Louisville shot 34 of 68 (50%) from the field, including 16 of 35 (46%) from the 3-point line and 22 of 30 (73.7%) from the charity stripe.
  • The Cardinals also shot 40% or higher from three for the first time this season.
  • This was the first time Louisville made 15+ threes since their win against SMU on Jan. 21, 2025.
  • The Cardinals recorded 11 steals, which was the fourth straight game with double-digit steals.

Player Notes:

  • Mikel Brown Jr. tallied 19 points and seven assists. Brown Jr logged five or more assists for the third time this season. His 19 points today have him scoring 11 or more points in all four of his collegiate starts so far.
  • Ryan Conwell scored 22 points, logged six rebounds and tallied a season-high three assists. Today, Conwell led the Cards in scoring, steals and FG attempts.
  • Isaac McKneely started his fourth game in a row for Louisville, recording 15 points and six rebounds.
  • Sananda Fru logged a new career-high 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.
  • J'Vonne Hadley had a bounce back game after his quiet nine-point outing against Kentucky, totaling 11 points, four rebounds and two assists.
  • Adrian Wooley had a breakout game in which he topped an ensemble of his season highs in points (11), rebounds (6) and minutes played (24).

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images).

louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Aidan Hadaway (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles against Ohio Bobcats forward Ayden Evans (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey watches from the sideline during the second half against the Ohio Bobcats at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Aidan Hadaway (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Kiir Kuany (17) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles against Ohio Bobcats guard JJ Kelly (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Ohio 106-81. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Ohio Bobcats guard Dior Conners (3) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Ohio Bobcats guard JJ Kelly (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Ayden Evans (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville ohio\
Nov 15, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles against Ohio Bobcats guard Jackson Paveletzke (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball