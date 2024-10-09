Louisville Report

Louisville '25 Target Tre Singleton Announces College Decision

The top-75 forward had the Cardinals in his top eight.

Jeffersonville Red Devils Tre Singleton (0) celebrates scoring against the Lawrence North Wildcats, Saturday, March 16, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game at New Castle High School in Newcastle, Indiana. The Jeffersonville Red Devils defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 62-60.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even with the early success that the Louisville men's basketball program had out on the recruiting trail when it came to assembling the 2024-25 roster, new head coach Pat Kelsey and Co. are still waiting for their first commitment in the Class of 2025.

Unfortunately, the waiting will have to go on a little bit longer.

On Wednesday, Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS forward Tre Singleton finally announced his college decision, committing to Northwestern over Louisville.

Losing out on a local product such as Singleton certainly hurts. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound big man has seen his recruitment take off in recent months, and ranks as the No. 17 power forward and the No. 72 recruit in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Singleton put together a productive junior campaign for Jeffersonville this past season. In 27 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals, and shot 60.8 percent from the field.

However, Louisville in still in the mix for several high profile recruits in the cycle. They recently hosted five-star prospect Shelton Henderson and four-star prospects J.J. Mandaquit for official visits, will be hosting five-star prospect Nate Ament this weekend, and have also paid visits to five-star prospects Mikel Browl Jr. and Chris Cenac since the contact period started in September.

