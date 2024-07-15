Louisville Report

Local '25 Forward Tre Singleton Receives Louisville Offer

The Jeffersonville native is coming off of a standout performance on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Matthew McGavic

Jeffersonville Red Devils Tre Singleton (0) drives the lane as Lawrence North Wildcats Brennan Miller (3) defends, Saturday, March 16, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game at New Castle High School in Newcastle, Indiana. The Jeffersonville Red Devils defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 62-60.
Jeffersonville Red Devils Tre Singleton (0) drives the lane as Lawrence North Wildcats Brennan Miller (3) defends, Saturday, March 16, 2024, during the IHSAA Class 4A semistate game at New Castle High School in Newcastle, Indiana. The Jeffersonville Red Devils defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 62-60. / Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The latest Class of 2025 prospect to draw the attention of the Louisville men's basketball program is one that is just a few minutes away from campus.

Tre Singleton, a forward who plays just across the Ohio River at Jeffersonville (Ind.) HS, announced Sunday night that he has been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. He also holds offers from Butler, Clemson, Saint Louis, Western Kentucky and others.

Singleton's offer comes on the heels of a standout performance down in Rock Hill, S.C. for the Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship. Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey was among the many coaches who watched him during the weekend.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound big man comes in as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Indiana, and the No. 50 power forward in the class per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 219 recruiting in the 2025 cycle.

Singleton put together a productive junior campaign for Jeffersonville this past season. In 27 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals, and shot 60.8 percent from the field.

Singleton is now the 21st Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, with most offers coming in the last four months following head coach Pat Kelsey's hiring.

Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

