Report: '26 Forward Trey Thompson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program are busy working the transfer portal for next year's squad, they're also continuing to make waves in the Class of 2026.
Greeneville (Tenn.) HS forward Trey Thompson is set to take an unofficial visit to the Cardinals this weekend, according to MADE Hoops' Travis Graf.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward ranks as high as the No. 98 prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals. While he does not yet hold a scholarship offer from Louisville, Purdue, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Xavier are among those who have offered Townsend.
Townsend was a double-double machine as a junior for Greeneville this past season. In 38 games tracked by MaxPreps, he averaged 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He logged 21 double-doubles on the year, and nearly had a triple-double in a 63-46 win over Munford on Mar. 20, when he finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Louisville has yet to land a commitment in the Class of 2026, but they have already offered 21 prospects in the cycle. In the more immediate 2025 class, they have a pair of commitments in five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star German big man Sananda Fru, and are still in the running for five-star forward Nate Ament.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Trey Thompson: Saul Young - News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky