Report: ULAA to Propose 'Significant Raise' for Pat Kelsey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After just one year on the job, a big pay day could be on the horizon for Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey.
The Board of Directors for the University of Louisville Athletics Association is "expected to be presented a proposal for a significant raise" for Kelsey during their upcoming Thursday meeting, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. The meeting is set for 1:00 p.m. EST.
Kelsey signed a five-year, $2.36 million deal to take over the Cardinals following the ouster of former head coach Kenny Payne in March of 2024. He later earned an automatic one-year extension to his deal after he guided UofL to the NCAA Tournament this past season, and is currently under contract through the end of the 2029-30 season.
Coming over after three years as the head coach at Charleston following Louisville's dismissal of Payne, Kelsey inherited a Cardinals program that was at the lowest point in its 110-year history. In two years under Payne, UofL went just 12-52 and 5-35 in ACC play. Additionally, every scholarship player from last year's team either graduated or entered the portal.
Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work following his hiring. In just under two months, he and his staff completely flipped the roster, bringing in 12 transfers and one true freshman. The portal class ranked as the No. 1 class in college basketball, per On3.
Year one under Kelsey had a bit of a rocky start. Not only did Louisville begin the season at only 6-5, starting forward Kasean Pryor (knee) and reserve guard Koren Johnson (shoulder) both suffered season-ending injuries.
However, the Cardinals exploded after that slow start. They won 21 of their final 24 games, finishing the season at 27-8 overall and 18-2 in ACC play. Louisville was the runner-up to Duke in both the ACC regular season standings and ACC Tournament title game, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year.
Louisville also punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019. However, it was a one-and-done showing, losing their first round matchup vs. Creighton, 89-75.
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)
