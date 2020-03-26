Report: Louisville Among Top 8 for Bowling Green Grad Transfer Justin Turner

The University of Louisville men's basketball program makes the top eight for Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner, according to a report from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

In his senior season for the Falcons, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% on three point attempts. A three year starter for Bowling Green, he sunk 152 of his 408 total career three point attempts.

A 6-foot-4 guard out of Detroit, Turner is also considering Texas Tech, Marquette, Iowa State, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama and UConn. He will have just one year of eligibility remaining, and will be immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

Despite the travel restrictions mandated by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Chris Mack has still been heavily involved in recruiting. Along with Turner, Louisville is currently in the mix for Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo, Wichita State's Jamarius Burton, Sacred Heart's EJ Anosike and many others.

