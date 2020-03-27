Report: Louisville Makes Top 6 For Bowling Green Grad Transfer Justin Turner

Bowling Green graduate transfer Justin Turner has trimmed his top schools to just six, with the University of Louisville men's basketball program making the cut according to a report from 247Sports' Evan Daniels on Friday. This comes just one day removed from the Cards making the top 8 for Turner.

In his senior season for the Falcons, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% on three point attempts. A three year starter for Bowling Green, he sunk 152 of his 408 total career three point attempts.

A 6-foot-4 guard out of Detroit, Turner is also considering Missouri, Xavier, Marquette, Arkansas and Iowa State. Returning to Bowling Green is also an option on the table. He will have just one year of eligibility remaining, and will be immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

This is some much needed recruiting news for the Louisville, as the Cardinals lost out to grad transfers EJ Anosike & Kevin Marfo before making Turner's top six. Anosike committed to the University of Tennessee, while Marfo excluded Louisville from his list of top five schools.

Along with Turner, Louisville is currently in the mix for Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo, Wichita State's Jamarius Burton, Sacred Heart's EJ Anosike and many others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp