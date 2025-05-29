Report: Greek Forward/Center Vangelis Zougris Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sananda Fru and Mouhamed Camara won't be the only international prospects joining the Louisville men's basketball program's roster for next season.
Evangelos "Vangelis" Zougris, a 20-year-old Greek native who is currently playing in his home country's top professional league, has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals, according to DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward/center is competing with Peristeri B.C. in the Greek Basketball League, where he has been since the 2021-22 season. After being mostly an end-of-the-bench rotation piece over his first three years, Zougris has taken a big step forward in year four.
Appearing in 23 games for Peristeri B.C. during the GBL's season, Zougris averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists, while shooting 68.5 percent from the field - all on two-point tries. He also put up 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in six Basketball Champions League games with Peristeri B.C.
Additionally, Zougris has extensive international experience with the Greek National Team, as he has been an active participant since 2021. Earlier this year in five qualifiers for the FIBA Europe Cup, he averaged 5.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Some of his best basketball came in U20 competition with the Greek National Team. Zougris averaged 11.6 and 8.3 rebounds in seven games during the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket, as well as 14.4 points and 11.1 rebounds in seven more games in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship.
Zougris is now the fourth commitment in the Class of 2025 for Louisville, joining Camara, Fru, and DME Academy (Fla.) Daytona Beach point guard Mikel Brown Jr.
(Photo of Vangelis Zougris via Twitter/X)
