Louisville Women's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz Receives Contract Extension

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Louisville Head Coach Jeff Walz Receives Contract Extension

    The all-time winningest coach in Louisville women's basketball history will be with the Cardinals through at least 2028.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Press Release from the University of Louisville:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It was announced today that University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra have agreed to a revised contract which includes an extension through 2028.

    "I would like to thank Dr. Bendapudi, Vince Tyra, Amy Calabrese and the UofL Athletic Board for recognizing the success we have had here in women's basketball and extending my contract through 2028," said head coach Jeff Walz. "I am blessed to have an amazing staff and coach wonderful young women who represent their families, our program, the University and the city of Louisville with class and pride.

    "It has been 15 years of hard work, doing things the right way and lots of on and off the court wins that have made this extension possible. Most important to me is the relationships I have built with past and current players. It is the players who have made this a perennially elite women's basketball program. My wife, children and I love the University and can't thank the city of Louisville enough for your support of women's basketball."

    "We are excited to extend Coach Walz's contract and to know that he will be here through 2028," said Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. "He is an elite coach that has not only established a perennial national championship contender, but one of the best programs in the country. Continuity in his coaching staff has been a key to his program's success and this extension will help solidify that continuity."

    Entering his 15th season as head coach, Walz and the Cardinals boast quite an astounding resumé that includes 10 trips to the NCAA Sweet 16, six trips to the Elite Eight, three trips to the final four and two trips to the national title game. Overall, he has compiled a 33-12 record in NCAA Tournament games and ranks ninth all-time and fifth among active coaches with a 73.3 NCAA Tournament winning percentage. All of this for a program that had just four NCAA Tournament wins and had never reached a Sweet 16 prior to Walz being named head coach.

    Walz is the all-time winningest coach in program history with a record of 385-108 and averages 27.5 victories per season. He directed Louisville to a program-record 36 victories in 2017-18 en route to being named ACC Coach of the Year, 34 victories in 2008-09, 33 wins in 2013-14 and 32 wins in 2018-19. The Cardinals finished with 28 and 26 wins in the shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

    The Cardinals have reached 20 wins 11 consecutive times and they have won at least 20 games in 13 of Walz's 14 seasons. The longest run previously was three, achieved twice, and UofL had just 10 20-win seasons in its 32 previous years.

    Walz has led Louisville to four consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference regular season titles in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and over that four-year span, the Cardinals are a combined 122-15, which marks the fewest losses and best winning percentage over a four-year period in program history.

    Earlier this week, Louisville was listed at No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason poll. It marked the seventh consecutive season that Louisville has been ranked in the top 10 of the AP preseason poll, the 10th time in the past 11 years and the 11th time in Walz's 15-year tenure. Prior to his arrival, the Cardinals had never been ranked in the AP preseason Top 10.

    After being hired as the Cardinals' head coach on March 27, 2007, the Bluegrass State native led Louisville to the program's first NCAA Sweet 16. For his efforts, he was named the WBCA Maggie Dixon Rookie Coach of the Year.

    Prior to taking the reins at Louisville, Walz spent five seasons at Maryland, including his final season as the associate head coach in 2006-07. The season prior, he helped lead the Terrapins to a school-record 34 wins and the program's first national title.

    His tenure in the collegiate ranks consists of stops previously at Minnesota, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky.

    Walz received a basketball scholarship to Northern Kentucky, where he graduated from with a bachelor of science in secondary education in May of 1995. He earned his master's degree in education in August of 1997 from Western Kentucky.

    Walz has four children: daughter Kaeley, son Jacob, and daughters Lola and Lucy. He married the former Lauren Lueders in September of 2012, and the couple resides in Louisville.

    (Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via ACC Pool)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    207DA370-FAE4-4E2D-88F3-605D183850B9
    Basketball

    Louisville Women's Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz Receives Contract Extension

    41 seconds ago
    e9c00318a1022f5f1d52925beaf53653
    Basketball

    How Jarrod West's Leadership, Defensive Prowess Separates Him in Crowded Louisville Backcourt

    22 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827598_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 34, 35 - Bye Week Takeaways, Position Grades and BC Preview

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15497820_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Boston College

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_15497728_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for BC Bulletin's A.J. Black

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16923592_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Bryan Brown, Louisville Defense Learning from Mistakes Against Virginia

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15497859_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

    23 hours ago
    BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
    Football

    Bryan Brown, Ashton Gillotte Preview Boston College

    Oct 21, 2021