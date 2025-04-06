Louisville Among Way-Too-Early Betting Favorites to Win 2026 NCAA Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the 2024-25 men's college basketball season started, we now have just have one more game left to go. The national championship is set, with Florida and Houston set to do battle from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. tomorrow night.
While the season is not technically over yet, we're already starting to see betting odds as to who will win next year's championship get released. Among some of these way-too-early betting favorites? None other than the Louisville Cardinals.
On FanDuel, UofL has the third-best odds to cut down the nets next seasons, sporting +1400 odds. The only two teams in front of them are Duke and Houston, who have +950 and +1200 odds, respectively.
Over at DraftKings, Louisville isn't viewed in as favorable of a light to win their fourth national title, but still have the 10th-best odds at +2200. There, the Cards are behind only Duke, Houston, UConn, BYU, Purdue, St. John's, Kentucky, Kansas and Arkansas.
It's understandable as to why sports books would think of the 2025-26 Cardinals in such high regard, despite rosters across the sport being far from complete. While Louisville graduates six players, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, the Cardinals bring in the No. 7 high school class and the No. 1 transfer portal class.
Out of the high school ranks, Louisville is bringing in five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr., as well as four-star German big man Sananda Fru. Then out of the portal, they are welcoming Xavier guard Ryan Conwell, Virginia guard Isaac McKneely and Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley.
It makes up for the fact that the Cards saw Chucky Hepburn, Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith, Noah Waterman, Aboubacar Traore and Noah Waterman run out of eligibility, and Koren Johnson depart via the portal. Louisville brings back James Scott and Khani Rooths, as well as Aly Khalifa and Kobe Rodgers - who redshirted this past season. There's also the potential of J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor coming back for one more year.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
