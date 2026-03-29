Louisville Women's Hoops Players Who Won't Return For 2026-27 Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While they were able to get back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023, the Louisville women's basketball program's 2025-26 season officially came to an end on Saturday. Matched up with Michigan, the Cardinals (29-8, 15-3 ACC) couldn't overcome a disastrous third quarter, falling 71-52 in Fort Worth.

With Louisville's season now in the books, inevitably, there are a handful of players who have played their final games for the Cards. But who exactly should fans expect not to return for the 2026-27 season?

Below are the all the players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, or have already departed the program:

Exhausted Eligibility

Louisville Cardinals Reyna Scott (1) drives to the basket during a first-round game between the Louisville Cardinals and Vermont Catamounts in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the KFC Yum Center, March 21, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reyna Scott

Scott transferred in from Oklahoma after starting her collegiate career with the Sooners, and was a key rotational backcourt piece for the Cardinals this season. She played in all 37 games (including seven starts), averaging 8.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in the process, while also shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent on threes.

The 5-foot-10 native of New York City played in 92 games with 16 starts during her three seasons in Norman before joining Louisville. After totaling 414 points, 167 assists and 152 rebounds at OU, she came within striking distance of matching all those marks in her lone season at UofL, putting up 303 points, 105 assists and 90 boards as a Card.

Feb 26, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Laura Ziegler (0) drives to the basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Laura Ziegler

Coming in from Saint Joseph's, Ziegler was by far Louisville's most impactful transfer this season, and was their top front court asset. She was one of three players to start all 37 games (Tajianna Roberts, Mackenly Randolph), averaging the second-most points at 11.0, a team-best 6.9 rebounds, as well as the second-most assists on the squad at 2.9. Unsurprisingly, she took home First-Team All-ACC honors.

The season before, the native of Herlev, Denmark was one of the top players in mid-major college basketball. Ziegler averaged 17.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a junior with the RedHawks, and was a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

No Longer On Team

Mar 1, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Skylar Jones (23) dribbles against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Malaya Cowles (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Skylar Jones

A transfer from Arizona, one day before Louisville started their NCAA Tournament run, head coach Jeff Walz announced that Jones was no longer on the team, and that the move was "best for both parties."

The 6-foot-0 junior guard/forward was a key piece of Louisville's rotation during the regular season. Playing in the first 34 games, Jones averaged 8.4 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists as well as the most steals on the team at 1.5 per game. However, over her final four appearances, she only averaged 7.8 minutes per game.

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(Photo of Laura Ziegler: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)