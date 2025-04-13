Louisville Women's Basketball 2025-26 Roster Outlook 2.0
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a short amount of time, the outlook for the Louisville women's basketball program's 2025-26 season has been altered some.
While it's been less that two weeks since our last update, roster management and talent acquisition for the Cardinals has been in full swing. In that span, Louisville lost one more player to the portal, but countered that by gaining two transfers.
As a result, Louisville now sits at 12 scholarship players - three below the NCAA-allotted maximum of 15 scholarship players in women's basketball. UofL is still actively perusing the portal for additional players to fill the final few spots, but for now, let's take a look at how this team currently shakes out.
Departures and Arrivals
Just hours after our first roster update, Louisville saw another player hit the portal in Eseosa Imafidon. The center's entry was not totally unexpected, as she only played 22 minutes across eight games this past season, totaling only five points, 11 rebounds and five blocks mainly in garbage time. The Cardinals are now up to three transfers, with guard Izela Arenas and forward Nyla Harris also moving on.
But not long after that, Louisville started to become beneficiaries of the portal, and currently have a pair of transfer commitment. The first was Skylar Jones, who pulled the trigger on Apr. 4. The former Arizona guard/forward was one of UA's most productive players this past season, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 32 games and 25 starts.
Just under a week later, Louisville landed landed portal pickup No. 2, with Reyna Scott announcing her decision to commit to the Cards on Apr. 10. The former Oklahoma guard started last season on the bench, but wound up cracking the starting rotation for the final 16 games of the year. Playing in all 35 of the Sooners' games, she wound up averaging 4.8 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
Projected Depth Chart
Given all that we know now about the current state of Louisville's roster, below is an early look into what the depth chart next year could look like:
PG
SG
G/F
PF
C
Imari Berry
Tajianna Roberts
Skylar Jones
Elif Istanbulluoglu
Isla Juffermans
Rebekah Graves
Reyna Scott
Mackenly Randolph
Anaya Hardy
Grace Mbugua
Peyton Bradley
Reagan Bender
The dynamic of next season's team is going to look a lot different, if for anything else, simply for the fact that Louisville is losing their starting backcourt in Jayda Curry and Ja'Leah Williams. That being said, the Cardinals are actually in a great spot when it comes to their guard play. Tajianna Roberts was by far the best of the incoming freshmen, not only establishing herself as one of UofL's top scoring options, but over time becoming a great player overall, flashing high-end potential as a rebounder, facilitator and defender as well. As far as the primary ball handling duties, that will likely go to Imari Berry so that Roberts can handle the scoring load. Berry will have to take a step forward and become more consistent to maintain this role, but she certainly has the capability to do it. While Reyna Scott's stat line from last season might not stand out, she provides Louisville with a good amount of experience for a depth piece. In turn, younger players like Reagan Bender, Peyton Bradley and Rebekah Graves won't be tasked with taking on massive roles, and they can continue to develop.
While the wing for Louisville isn't super deep, they have two good options here at their disposal, and they have unique playing styles. Skylar Jones is a slashing wing type of player, who is not only a three-level scorer, but a decent playmaker as well. Then you have Mackenly Randolph. She's someone who plays a similar style to her NBA veteran father, Zach, and got much better as last season progressed. While Louisville could still scout the portal for another wing, it would be mainly for depth purposes, as Jones and Randolph will allow Jeff Walz to exploit more matchups.
The majority of the questions for next year's roster, as of right now, are in the front court. With Olivia Cochran running out of eligibility, Louisville's top post option at present moment is Elif Istanbulluoglu. While she was a key part of the rotation this season and played well in spurts, her overall game still needs a little more development. Especially since she'd be going from eighth-woman to likely starting. Not to mention that there isn't a lot of experience in this area of the floor overall. Isla Juffermans played more than eight minutes just once from mid-December onwards, Anaya Hardy barely played at all, and Grace Mbugua - while very talented - is a true freshmen. We very well could see massive offseason strides taken by each aforementioned post player, but realistically, Louisville probably needs an impact transfer in the paint.
