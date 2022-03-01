Four Cards Receive 2022 All-ACC Honors

Louisville’s Emily Engstler and Hailey Van Lith were named First Team All-ACC, Mykasa Robinson and Engstler made the All-Defensive Team, and Payton Verhulst made the All-Freshman Team

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women's basketball senior forward Emily Engstler and sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith have been named to the All-ACC First Team.

In addition, Engstler and Mykasa Robinson were named to the ACC All-Defensive Team, while Payton Verhulst was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Engstler earns both All-ACC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors after leading the ACC with 2.5 steals per game, while her 1.9 blocks per game rank fifth. She has 52 blocks on the season, which is tied with Kylee Shook for the fourth most all-time in Louisville program history.

She ranks third in the ACC with 9.1 rebounds per game and has led the Cardinals in rebounding in 25 of 28 games. She is averaging 11.6 points per game, while shooting 47.6 percent overall and 27-of-67 (.403) from deep. She has double-doubles in her last three games and has 10 on the season, which ranks fourth in the ACC and is the most by a Louisville player since Shook had 11 during the 2019-20 season.

Earlier this week, Engstler was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist.

Van Lith leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game and has led the team in scoring 11 times. Over the last seven games, she is averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game. She has made at least one 3-pointer in 13 of the last 15 games. She shot 5-8 from deep against Duke, 6-6 at Clemson and 4-5 at Notre Dame.

In ACC Play, she ranks sixth in the league with 15.4 points per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor, which ranks eighth. She's shooting 46.4 percent from 3-point range, which leads the league.

Robinson earns All-Defensive Team honors for the second consecutive year. She is joined by Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj as the only two players to make the All-Defensive Team the past two seasons.

Widely regarded as one of the toughest defenders in the country, she averages 1.4 steals per game in just over 20 minutes per game. She has recorded at least one steal in 22 of 27 games played this season.

Verhulst ranks in the top 10 among ACC freshmen in both points and assists. Four times this season, she has finished with 10-plus points, including a season-high 13 points on 3-4 shooting from deep in the win over Duke. She is shooting an impressive 41 percent from beyond the arc on the season.

The Cardinals will be the 2-seed in the ACC Tournament, which begins on Wednesday. Louisville receives a double-bye and will open with Miami, Duke or Pitt on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET.

(Photo of Hailey Van Lith, Emily Engstler: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter