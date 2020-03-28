Report: Louisville makes Top 6 for Yale grad transfer Jordan Bruner

Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner has trimmed his top schools to just six with the University of Louisville men's basketball program making the cut, according to a report from 247Sports' Brian Snow on Friday.

In his senior season for the Bulldogs, he averaged 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.3% on three point attempts. He also established himself as one of the best passing big men in the Ivy league, averaging 3.8 assists per game.

A 6-foot-9 power forward out of Columbia, SC, Bruner is also considering Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Gonzaga and Maryland. He was originally going to go the professional route, until the NBA's pre-draft events were canceled and/or postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will have just one year of eligibility remaining, and will be immediately eligible to play for the 2020-21 season.

This is some much needed recruiting news for the Louisville, as the Cardinals lost out to grad transfers EJ Anosike & Kevin Marfo before making Bruner's top six. Anosike committed to the University of Tennessee, while Marfo excluded Louisville from his list of top five schools.

Along with Bruner, Louisville is currently in the mix for Wichita State's Jamarius Burton, Bowling Green's Justin Turner and many others.

