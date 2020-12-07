SI.com
Louisville Report
Louisville's ACC/Big Ten Challenge vs. Wisconsin Postponed

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, Louisville men's basketball's 2020-21 schedule finds itself at the mercy of COVID-19.

The program announced Monday that their upcoming game on the road against Wisconsin, which was previously scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, has been postponed.

“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”

The Cardinals indefinitely paused all team-related activities back on Dec. 3 "due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program". The positive test comes from within their "Tier 1" individuals, consisting of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff.

This is the second game on Louisville's schedule to be altered or impacted because of the pause. The program's game against UNC Greensboro, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 4, was outright cancelled.

Louisville has won its first four games of the season, playing those four at home in the KFC Yum! Center in a seven-day period. The Cardinals, as a result, moved into the Associated Press Top 25 today, debuting this season at No. 25.

Basketball

