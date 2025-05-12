Ukrainian Center Yevheniia Putra Signs With Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might be late in the Class of 2025's cycle, but the Louisville women's basketball is still adding to next season's roster.
Yevheniia Putra, a Ukrainian-born center currently playing professionally overseas, has committed to and signed with the Cardinals, the program announced Monday.
The 6-foot-3 post played this past season in Slovakia for MBK Ruzomberok, and was been a consistant playmaker for them. In 32 games, she averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
The 20-year-old Putra also has a plethora of international experience with the Ukraine National Team. She put up 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds during the 2025 FIBA Women's Eurobasket, averaged 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in the 2024 FIBA U20 Women's Eurobasket, as well as 14.5 points and 9.2 boards in the 2023 FIBA U20 Women's European Championship.
Putra is the third addition to Louisville's 2025 class, joining Danville (Ky.) Christian forward Grace Mbugua and Brandenburg (Ky.) Meade County guard Peyton Bradley. The Cardinals have also added three transfers in this cycle in Arizona guard/forward Skylar Jones, Oklahoma guard Reyna Scott and Saint Joseph's forward Laura Ziegler.
Louisville started year 18 under Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Yevheniia Putra via Caledonia Gladiators)
