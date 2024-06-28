Report: Louisville to Host Young Harris College for Exhibition Matchup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The majority of the Louisville men's basketball program's non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season is set in stone, and now they're adding to their preseason slate as well.
The Cardinals will host Young Harris College for an exhibition matchup prior to the start of the season, according to the Courier-Journal's Brooks Holton. The matchup will take place at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 21 at the to-be-determined time.
Young Harris College is located roughly 100 miles north of Atlanta in Young Harris, Georgia, and operate at the Division II level. Last season under sixth-year head coach Jeremy Currier, the Mountain Lions went 17-12 overall, and lost in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.
As part of the regular season, Louisville knows 10 of their 11 non-conference matchups. The Cardinals will host Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Ole Miss (ACC/SEC Challenge), Tennessee and Winthrop; travel to Kentucky, and play three to-be-determined matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Louisville is entering a brand new era of men's basketball starting with the upcoming 2024-25 season. Kenny Payne was fired following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach, with the Cardinals bringing in Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace him.
Since Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, roster construction has been full speed ahead. All 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, but Kelsey is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect for year one at the helm. His portal class ranks No. 1 nationally, according to On3.
(Photo of Louie: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter