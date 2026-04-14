NC State Transfer Guard Zamareya Jones Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After seeing a handful of players depart via the portal, the Louisville women’s basketball program has just made a massive splash for their first transfer commitment in the cycle.

Former NC State guard Zamareya "Zam" Jones, one of the top available players in the portal, announced Tuesday that she has committed to the Cardinals. She was one of three transfers to visit UofL this weekend, joining Tennessee guard/forward Deniya Prawl and Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker.

Jones is regarded as a top-10 player to have entered the portal up to this point in time. Both ESPN and NBC Sports tabbed her as the seventh-best player to enter, while USA TODAY placed her at No. 9.

The 5-foot-7 guard is coming off of an electric sophomore campaign for the Wolfpack. Making 31 appearance with 30 starts, she averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent on three-point attempts. She had the ninth-most made threes (66), attempted the 10th-most (186), and had the sixth-best shooting percentage from three in the conference.

Some of Jones' best play came in the postseason. Across one ACC Tournament game and two NCAA Tournament games, she put up 20.0 points and 5.3 assists. This included a 30-point outing in NC State's NCAA Tournament opener vs. Tennessee.

The Greenville N.C.'s native made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2024-25. That season, she played in 30 games and made two starts, averaging 7.1 points, 1.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Like every other team in college basketball, Louisville has seen a good amount of players depart the program in some form or fashion. Guard Peyton Bradley plus forwards Isla Juffermans and Anaya Hardy all entered the transfer portal, guard Reyna Scott and forward Laura Ziegler both exhausted their eligibility, and guard Skylar Jones departed the team ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

That all being said, on paper, Louisville already has the makings of a team that will make some noise for the 2026-27 season. Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts - Louisville's top four players with eligibility remaining - are all running it back. Additionally, Rebekah Graves, Grace Mbugua and Yevheniia Putra are returning as well, and UofL signed a 2026 recruiting class that features Ariyana "Peanut" Cradle, Myah Epps and Ayse Melek Demirer.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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(Photo of Zamareya Jones: James Snook - Imagn Images)