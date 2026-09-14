Could Linebacker Kalib Perry Suit Up vs SMU?

The linebacker room for the Louisville football team could be receiving a significant boost soon. Fifth-year linebacker Kalib Perry has been granted a motion to intervene as a plaintiff in the Wells vs. NCAA lawsuit. Translated, Perry is now eligible under a temporary restraining order and could suit up as soon as Saturday for the Cards.

Perry and his legal team filed a motion on September 4th to enter the lawsuit in a Jefferson County courthouse to gain eligibility for the 2026 season. The namesake of the suit, LJ Wells committed to Louisville on the basketball side Friday

Louisville defensive back Jabari Mack also gained eligibility through this suit. Mack has suited up in both games for the Cards recording three tackles and three pass deflections.

The Wells vs NCAA case in Jefferson County was filed in August to provide additional protection from the NCAA after judge Charlotte Sweeney granted a class-wide preliminary injunction allowing Division I athletes who began collegiate play in the 2022-2023 season, competed in four seasons and completed eligibility by the end of the 2025-2026 season, a fifth season to participate in 2026-2027.

Perry is a native of Georgetown, KY and transferred to The Ville from Tennessee ahead of the 2025 season. Last season, Perry saw action in all 13 games for the Cards. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. In three seasons for the Vols, he saw action in 37 games and recorded 61 tackles.

Stanquan Clark and TJ Capers have anchored a solid Louisville linebacking corps thus far, but the addition of Perry will be massive from a depth standpoint. Through the first two games, Capers has recorded nine tackles. Clark has amassed eight tackles and an interception of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Louisville also went to the portal and brought back Ben Perry from UCLA, who has seven tackles. Sophomore Cam White has seen a more significant role this season and contributed six tackles, while junior Trent Carter has seven tackles.

The Cards welcome in the No.16 SMU Mustangs at 3:30 on Sunday. With Kevin Jennings at quarterback, SMU is 25-2 in ACC games since 2024 and made the program’s first playoff appearance in 2024. Jennings is averaging 402.5 yards per game through two games in 2026, ranking him first in the country.

Overall, the Louisville defense is giving up an average of 27 points per game and 371 yards through two games this season. Perry and Mack finding eligibility these last few weeks have been a welcome addition for first year co-defensive coordinators Mark Ivey and Steve Ellis.