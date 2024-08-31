Louisville Obliterates Austin Peay in Season Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's 2024 season is off to a fast start.
Kicking off year two of the Jeff Brohm era against FCS foe Austin Peay, the Cardinals cruised to a blowout week one victory over the Governors, capturing a dominant 62-0 shutout victory on Saturday at L&N Stadium.
It marked Louisville's largest margin of victory since taking down FIU by a score of 72-0 back on Sept. 21 2013. It was the Cardinals' eighth-largest shutout win in program history.
No matter who was in the game for Louisville, they were an overwhelming presence over Austin Peay all day long. By game's end, the Cardinals out-gained the Governors by 465 yards in terms of total offense, putting up 571 yards compared to 106 by the visitors.
Quarterback Tyler Shough was brilliant in his first game in a Louisville uniform. In just one half of play, the Texas Tech/Oregon transfer went 18-of-24 for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Pierce Clarkson and Harrison Bailey combined to throw 9-of-10 for 46 yards in the second half, while Brady Allen, Deuce Adams and Travis Egan also got some run under center.
Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks had seven catches for 83 yards, both of which led the team, as well as a touchdown to go with it. Fellow wideout Jadon Thompson had three catches for 44 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Mark Redman also caught a touchdown.
Louisville also had their way on the ground, rushing for 278 yards on just 25 carries. Isaac Brown led the way here, rushing for 123 yards on just five carries, including a 77-yard touchdown. Keyjuan Brown ran for 65 yards and a score, while Duke Watson had 89 yards and a touchdown
Defensively, Louisville lived in Austin Peay's backfield, collecting 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Five different players logged a sack, with safety Tamarion McDonald and defensive end Tramel Logan both getting two.
Linebacker T.J. Capers also snagged an interception, while defensive end Ramon Puryear returned a Logan forced fumble for a touchdown. Defensive end Ashton Gillotte led the team in tackles with four.
Even special teams for Louisville did well. Brock Travelstead connected on 30- and 38-yard field goals, while both safety Devin Neal and linebacker Dan Foster Jr. blocked punts.
Right out of the gates, Louisville left no room for doubt that they were the better team. While they had to settle for a field goal on their first drive of the game, Louisville's offense then proceeded to score four consecutive touchdowns.
During this touchdown barrage, Brooks had a nine-yard receiving score, Keyjuan Brown ran it in from four yards out, Thompson caught a wide open 33-yard pass for the TD, while Redman hauled in a 21-yard dime in the corner of the end zone.
Over on defense, the Cardinals were just as overwhelming to start the day, forcing Austin Peay to punt on their first five possessions of the game, with the Governors only crossing midfield once during this time.
Even after Louisville was forced to punt for the first time with one minute until halftime, they didn't take their foot off the gas. An interception and chunk return by Capers set the Cards up inside the red zone, and the offense capitalized with a five-yard score hauled in by Thompson with 10 seconds left.
By the time halftime arrived, Louisville held a commanding 38-0 lead, and were out-gaining Austin Peay 321 yards to 82. It was the eighth-largest halftime shutout in program history, and the largest since also going up 38-0 on Boston College back on Nov. 5, 2016.
Louisville took their foot off the gas and pulled the starters when the second half kicked off, but even still, Austin Peay had no answer.
The Cardinals added three more touchdowns in the third quarter alone: Isaac Brown's explosive rushing touchdown, Puryear's scoop-and-score and a seven-yard rushing score from Duke Watson. Travelstead's second field goal of the day, coming with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, wrapped up the scoring efforts on the day.
Next up, Louisville will stay at home and host Jacksonville State for their first game against an FBS opponent. Kickoff against the Gamecocks is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
