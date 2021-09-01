11 Former Cardinals Make 2021 NFL 53-Man Rosters

With the NFL's 2021 season just around the corner, nearly a dozen former Louisville football players have made initial 53-man rosters across the league.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason is now in the books, and the 2021 NFL season is just around the corner. Thursday, Sept 9 will mark the start of Week 1, with the Cowboys and Buccaneers squaring off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the 32 teams across the league were tasked with trimming down their rosters one final time to 53 players. While several former Cardinals saw their release over the course of the preseason, there will still be a significant Louisville presence across the league entering the season.

In total, 11 former Louisville football players survived the final roster cuts, and made initial 53-man rosters across the league. Below are are 11 former Cards currently on active rosters heading into Week 1:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Not only has Alexander turned one of the top defensive backs in the league, he is one of the top young players in the NFL, being named to the 2021 All-Under-25 Team. He logged 51 total tackles (40 solo), 13 pass defenses, an interception and a sack that resulted in a safety in 15 games during the regular season. Despite a loss in the NFC Championship to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers, he logged a pair of fourth quarter picks that kept the Packers in the game.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

The first rookie on this list, Atwell didn't have to wait very long in this 2021 NFL Draft to hear his name, as the Rams took him with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round. During his final season with Louisville, despite a slight dip in production due to injuries and defenses keying on him, Atwell still managed to lead the Cardinals with 46 receptions and seven touchdowns. He was second in receiving yards with 625.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Speaking of the 2021 All-Under-25 List, Becton was another former Cardinal named to the list. He had a very impactful rookie campaign in 2020, ranked as the No. 31 overall tackle by Pro Football Focus, and could have been higher had he not missed a pair of games due to injury.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers last offseason, but had an up and down lone season in Charlotte. He completed 69.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns, but also threw 11 interceptions and fumbled six times. Bridgewater was eventually traded to Denver, and won the starting quarterback battle over incumbent Drew Lock thanks to a good preseason.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Christian was another former Cardinals that had to deal with the injury bug in 2020. Thanks to a knee injury, he made just six starts in 2020. He joined the Texans in the offseason, and was able to make the cut on a relatively thin Texans roster.

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Etheridege was one of two Cardinals to sign undrafted free agent deals with the Falcons after the 2021 draft. In 2020, he had the third-most tackles on the team with 50 (31 solo), while leading the team in tackles for loss with 9.0. His 2.5 sacks was good for third, and he was one of eight Cards to force a fumble. He followed that up with an amazing preseason, leading all tacklers in the NFL with 23, and earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Greenard didn't stuff the stat sheet during his rookie campaign in 2020, but Texans are high on his potential. Seeing action in 13 games, he logged 19 tackles (10 solo), two tackles for loss and a sack.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Circling back to the All-Under-25 list, Jackson is the third and final Cardinal to appear on it. He followed up his MVP year with 2,757 yards & 26 touchdowns through the air, with an additional 1,005 yards & seven touchdowns on the ground. His training camp was off to a rocky start, as he tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of practice, but he has since rebounded.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Miller might not be blocking for Bridgewater anymore, but his is still an effective lineman heading in year seven. He started 14 games last season, only allowed three sacks and six penalties, good for 19th and 7th in the league.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

After his first 1000-yard season in 2019, the injury bug caught up to Parker in 2020. He started just 11 games while playing 14, hauling in 63 receptions for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He is still on the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list, but has since come off the list and should be good to go for the Dolphins' season-opener

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Rankins had a down year in 2020, thanks in part to a pair of Achilles injuries over the previous two seasons. He played in 12 games last season, but made just one start, collecting 20 tackles (13 solo), three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. After joining Becton in New York, he has said that he feels completely recovered from his past injuries.

(Photo of Dorian Etheridge: Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports)

