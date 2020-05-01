Louisville Football ranked No. 20 in ESPN's 2020 preseason FPI

When returning eight starters on both sides of the football on a team that already exceeded expectations, it's no wonder that there is a lot of offseason buzz surrounding the Louisville Footballl program heading into the 2020 season.

One metric that seems to buy into the hype is ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). For those unfamiliar, FPI is a "predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward."

So how high is FPI on the Cards? With a rating of 12.9, they come in at No. 20 in all of FBS, and are No. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind only Clemson (32.6) and Virginia Tech (13.0).

The main reason? The offensive. Because of the tweaks made to FPI this offseason, it recognizes how efficient they were when Micale Cunningham was at the helm. As a result, FPI has Louisville's offense as the fourth-best in the nation.

Louisville's 2020 Schedule with FPI Rating & Rankings

Date Team FPI Rating FPI Ranking Sept. 3 NC State -1.5 77th Sept. 12 @ Clemson 32.6 1st Sept. 19 Murray State N/A N/A Sept. 26 Western Kentucky -2.2 81st Oct. 3 @ Syracuse -4.2 88th Oct. 10 @ Boston College 2.5 54th Oct. 24 Florida State 10.8 26th Oct. 31 Virginia Tech 13.0 18th Nov. 7 @ Virginia -0.6 71st Nov. 14 Wake Forest 0.5 65th Nov. 21 @ Notre Dame 15.4 16th Nov. 28 Kentucky 8.1 53th

Under first year head coach Scott Satterfield, Louisville finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State. The Cardinals finished second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record, and Satterfield was named the ACC Coach of the Year.

