Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville Football ranked No. 20 in ESPN's 2020 preseason FPI

Matthew McGavic

When returning eight starters on both sides of the football on a team that already exceeded expectations, it's no wonder that there is a lot of offseason buzz surrounding the Louisville Footballl program heading into the 2020 season.

One metric that seems to buy into the hype is ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). For those unfamiliar, FPI is a "predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward."

So how high is FPI on the Cards? With a rating of 12.9, they come in at No. 20 in all of FBS, and are No. 3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind only Clemson (32.6) and Virginia Tech (13.0).

The main reason? The offensive. Because of the tweaks made to FPI this offseason, it recognizes how efficient they were when Micale Cunningham was at the helm. As a result, FPI has Louisville's offense as the fourth-best in the nation.

Louisville's 2020 Schedule with FPI Rating & Rankings

Date
Team
FPI Rating
FPI Ranking

Sept. 3

NC State 

-1.5

77th

Sept. 12

@ Clemson

32.6

1st

Sept. 19

Murray State

N/A

N/A

Sept. 26

Western Kentucky

-2.2

81st

Oct. 3

@ Syracuse

-4.2

88th

Oct. 10

@ Boston College

2.5

54th

Oct. 24

Florida State

10.8

26th

Oct. 31

Virginia Tech

13.0

18th

Nov. 7

@ Virginia

-0.6

71st

Nov. 14

Wake Forest

0.5

65th

Nov. 21

@ Notre Dame

15.4

16th

Nov. 28

Kentucky

8.1

53th

Under first year head coach Scott Satterfield, Louisville finished the 2019 season with an 8-5 record including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State. The Cardinals finished second in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record, and Satterfield was named the ACC Coach of the Year.

Full 2020 preseason FPI ratings

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 WR Malachi Bennett

The four-star prospect out of Alabama includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Three breakout candidates for Louisville Football in 2020

Louisville had plenty of breakout performances in their first year under head coach Scott Satterfield. So who could we expect in year two?

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack & John Brannen announce that Louisville will play at Cincinnati

The head coaches of the Cardinals & Bearcats took to Twitter to announce a new chapter in the Louisville/Cincinnati basketball rivalry.

Matthew McGavic

Titans sign former Louisville RB Senorise Perry

The veteran running back and former Cardinal heads down to Nashville

Matthew McGavic

Brothers Dez and Christian Fitzpatrick replicating competition together

Cardinal receivers pushing each other during workouts together

samdraut

NCAA recommends delaying one-time transfer rule

The NCAA Board of Directors has recommended delaying voting on the proposed one-time transfer rule because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Matthew McGavic

Malik Williams demanding consistency from himself

Senior wants to be consistent vocal leader for Louisville underclassmen

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 S Jordan Lovett

The three-star prospect out of Radcliff includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Malik Williams considered NBA, but wanted to return to Louisville

Forward averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds as a junior for the Cardinals

samdraut

Malik Williams "would have been able to play" in postseason

Despite an ankle injury, Louisville forward/center Malik Williams believes he "would have been able to play" had the ACC & NCAA Tournaments not been cancelled.

Matthew McGavic