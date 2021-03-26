18 Players to Participate in Louisville's 2021 Pro Day

Nine players from the 2020 team will participate, as well as nine members from the 2019 squad.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program announced Friday that 18 current and former players will participating in their upcoming 2021 Pro Day, which is set to take place on Tuesday, Mar. 30.

Nine players from the 2020 team will be in attendance: running back Javian Hawkins, wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Tutu Atwell, tight end Ean Pfeifer, defensive tackle Jared Goldwire, linebackers Dorian Etheridge and Rodjay Burns, and defensive backs Marlon Character and Isaiah Hayes.

Related: Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Louisville's Top NFL Draft Prospects

Additionally, nine players from the 2019 team will be working out as well: wide receiver Devante Peete, tight end Jordan Davis, offensive lineman T.J. McCoy, defensive linemen Amonte Caban and Gary McCrae, defensive backs Khane Pass and Cornelius Sturghill, punter Mason King, and placekicker Blanton Creque.

The Pro Day will begin at 11:00 a.m. EST, starting with the 40-yard dash, with position drills following the running portion. The entire Pro Day will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. Atwell, Fitzpatrick and Hawkins will speak to the media at approximately 2:00 p.m., followed by head coach Scott Satterfield at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The 2021 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, Apr. 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST with Round 1. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place starting on Friday, Apr. 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST, with Rounds 4 through 7 scheduled to start on Saturday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on both ESPN and the NFL Network.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp