Louisville Football Releases 2021 Spring Practice Schedule

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the start of spring ball just around the corner, the Louisville football program has released their full spring practice schedule ahead of the 2021 season this fall.

The Cardinals will get their first of 15 spring practices started on Monday, Feb. 8, with the final session slated for Saturday, Mar. 13. Louisville will not hold a spring game this year, and all practices will be closed to the public. Louisville will also hold their annual Pro Day on Tuesday, Mar, 30 with additional details to be announced at a later date.

Louisville is welcoming a 24-man Class of 2021 consisting of 21 prospects from the high school ranks and three transfers. 11 of the freshman are already enrolled for spring ball, as are all three transfers.

The program is also in the midst of experiencing their most coaching staff turnover since head coach Scott Satterfield took over after the 2018 season. Running backs coach Norval McKenzie was hired to the same position at his alma mater of Vanderbilt, quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce took the offensive coordinator job at Appalachian State, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford accepted the offensive line coaching position with the Atlanta Falcons, and safeties coach ShaDon Brown has reportedly left to be the co-defensive coordinator for West Virginia.

Louisville later hired East Carolina running backs coach De’Rail Sims to replace McKenzie, and promoted quality control coach Pete Thomas to quarterbacks coach. Most recently, it has been reported that Auburn’s Jack Bicknell Jr. has been hired as Louisville’s new offensive line coach, but will not have the offensive coordinator title. A replacement has yet to be named for Brown.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6.

Full 2021 Spring Practice Schedule

Monday, Feb. 8: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10: 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, March 1: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3: 4-6 p.m.

Monday, March 8: 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 13: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

