Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there is still one game left in the regular season, this is still a busy time of year head coach Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program off the field. On top of signing their 2025 recruiting class, they have the task of navigating the transfer portal.
In this day and age of the one-time transfer rule and NIL, the Cardinals are expected to see a ton of movement between players leaving and players opting to join the program.
Players have two windows in which they can use to enter the portal. In this cycle, the first window lasts from Dec. 9, 2024 to Dec. 28, 2024 (30 days), while the second window lasts from May 1, 2024 to May 15 2024 (15 days). Graduate transfers can freely enter the portal whenever they want.
This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Transferring In (0)
This section will be updated when Louisville secures a transfer commitment.
Transferring Out (1)
Aaron Williams
Position: Cornerback
Transfer Date: Nov. 29, 2024
A highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, Williams' two-year career at Louisville has been marred by injuries. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner had to miss his true freshman season in 2023 due a torn ACL suffered towards the end of his senior season in high school. This season, he has played in just four games mainly on special teams due to a nagging shoulder injury, logging one tackle.
The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school, and ranked as high as the No. 152 recruit in the nation by Rivals. As a senior, he tallied 50 tackles, two interceptions, three tackles for a loss and a sack.
