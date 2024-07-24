Watch: Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players at 2024 ACC Football Kickoff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In addition to speaking during the formal press conference at the 2024 ACC Football Kickoff, the representatives from the Louisville football program also had other opportunities to speak.
Prior to the formal presser, a contingent of the Louisville media that made their way to Charlotte had the chance to speak directly to head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Tyler Shough, cornerback Quincy Riley and defensive end Ashton Gillotte. After the formal presser, Brohm and the trio of players were also made available to the other ACC media members in breakout sessions.
"I think we're all excited," Brohm said. "This time in the summer, everyone's getting ready and gearing up for football season. Then we go to media days, and it right around the corner. I think our guys are working really hard. They've put a lot of effort and time. I think they're hungry, they want to win. We've invested a lot of time in trying to improve our football team as coaches. It's about putting in the work, going out there and competing on game day."
Below are the videos from Brohm, Shough, Riley and Gillotte speaking with the local media, as well as the ACC media during breakout sessions:
*Editor's note: Breakout session interviews will be uploaded this afternoon.
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Quarterback Tyler Shough
Cornerback Quincy Riley
Defensive End Ashton Gillotte
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte, Jeff Brohm, Quincy Riley, Tyler Shough: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter