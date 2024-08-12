Louisville Football Receives Votes in 2024 Preseason AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2024 college football season roughly two weeks away, the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll has finally dropped.
Like with the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which was released last Monday, the Louisville football program found themselves landing in the "receiving votes" category of the preseason AP Top 25. Louisville received 111 votes for a de facto ranking of No. 26th.
Three of Louisville's regular season opponents made the initial AP Top 25. Notre Dame is ranked at No. 7, Clemson comes in at No. 14, while Miami places as No. 19. Two more Cardinals foes - SMU and Kentucky - landed in the receiving votes category.
Louisville finished the 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4, including 7-1 in the ACC to reach their first ever ACC Championship Game berth, and a 42-28 loss to USC in the Holiday Bowl. The Cardinals will kick off the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, against Austin Peay at L&N Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024 Preseason)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
- Georgia - 1532 (46)
- Ohio State - 1490 (15)
- Oregon - 1403 (1)
- Texas - 1386
- Alabama - 1260
- Ole Miss - 1189
- Notre Dame - 1122
- Penn State - 1060
- Michigan - 995
- Florida State - 971
- Missouri - 927
- Utah - 887
- LSU - 804
- Clemson - 689
- Tennessee - 629
- Oklahoma - 566
- Oklahoma State - 583
- Kansas State - 526
- Miami - 492
- Texas A&M - 292
- Arizona - 237
- Kansas - 231
- USC - 172
- NC State - 171
- Iowa - 140
Others receiving votes:
Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
(Photo of Louisville Players and Louie: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
