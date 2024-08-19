Louisville DE Ashton Gillotte Named to AP Preseason All-America Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The preseason honors continue to roll in for Ashton Gillotte.
On Monday, the Louisville defensive end was named a First-Team selection on the 2024 Associated Press Preseason All-America team. He's one of four from the ACC to be named among the two teams.
It's only the latest preseason recognition for Gillotte, as he has now secured First-Team preseason All-American selections from six different publications. He has also been named to the preseason watch lists for the Nagurski Trophy, the Wuerffel Trophy, the Bednarik Award and the Lombardi Award.
Starting all 14 games last season, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound edge rusher collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. His sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and is currently ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. Per Pro Football Focus, his 58 quarterback hurries were good for ninth in the FBS.
As you can imagine, the Boca Raton, Fla. native collected plenty of accolades for his standout junior campaign. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors and was the runner-up in ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting, while also earning Second-Team All-American nods from Walter Camp, USA TODAY, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic.
Gillotte heads into his senior season with 29.5 tackles for loss, 22.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and 88 total tackles in 37 career games as a Cardinal. He is currently No. 10 in all-time sacks in Louisville history.
The Cardinals finished their 2023 season with an overall mark of 10-4 (7-1 in ACC) including a berth in the program's first ever ACC Championship Game. Year two under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 31 at L&N Stadium.
(Photo of Haynes King, Ashton Gillotte: Brett Davis - USA TODAY Sports)
