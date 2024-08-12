Louisville DE Ashton Gillotte, CB Quincy Riley Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football defensive end Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Quincy Riley were both named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Chuck Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. The award is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.
Ever since making the jump from Middle Tennessee ahead of the 2022 season, Riley has been a crucial component of Louisville's secondary. Last season, 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC.
Riley finished the 2023 season with a team-best 12 pass breakups and second on the Cardinals in interceptions with three, with his 15 pass defenses being the most in the conference. However, while also collecting 49 tackles and 1.5 for loss in the process, he was only voted as an All-ACC honorable mention.
Over the course of the 2023 season, Gillotte was not only the most impactful defender for Louisville, he was one of the top defensive linemen in all of college football.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound star edge rusher collected 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and 45.0 tackles overall. His sack total led the ACC, was good for eighth in the FBS, and is currently ninth on the single-season sack list in Louisville history. He earned multiple Second-Team All-American nods for his efforts.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 12. The three finalists will be announced Nov. 26, and the winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12.
(Photo of Ashton Gillotte: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
