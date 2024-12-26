Louisville Report

How Successful Has Louisville Been in Bowl Games?

  • A peek at the Cardinals' bowl game wins and overall postseason record.

Matthew McGavic

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Louisville Cardinals player wearing a Holiday Bowl patch during the second half against the USC Trojans at Petco Park.
Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Louisville Cardinals player wearing a Holiday Bowl patch during the second half against the USC Trojans at Petco Park. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Bowl season is in full swing, and soon, the Louisville football program will be getting in on the postseason action.

In just a few days, the Cardinals will make the trip to El Paso, Texas, where a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl is waiting for them. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Huskies is set for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

This will be Louisville's 27th bowl game in their 106-year history, sporting a 12-13-1 record in the postseason. It's also the Cardinals' second ever appearance in the Sun Bowl, and first since making their bowl game debut in the 1957 Sun Bowl.

The majority of Louisville's 27 bowl game appearances have come in the last three decades, as 22 of them - including this year's - have come in the last 27 seasons. UofL is currently riding a four-year bowl streak.

Since 2010, the Cardinals have missed out on going bowling just twice: in 2018 during Bobby Petrino's final year, and during the 2020 COVID season under Scott Satterfield. Before Steve Kragthorpe's three-year tenure from 2007 to 2009, Louisville made it to nine straight bowls from 1998 to 2006 under John L. Smith and Petrino's first tenure.

While Louisville has made to bowl games with somewhat regularity since the turn of the millennium, sustained postseason success has been hard to come by. In fact, the Cards have won bowl games in back-to-back seasons just once in their program's history: the 2012 Sugar Bowl and 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Louisville's last bowl win came in 2022, when they took down rival Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl to retain the Keg of Nails.

Louisville's Complete Bowl History

Year

Bowl

Opponent

Result

2023

Holiday

USC

L, 42-28

2022

Fenway

Cincinnati

W, 24-7

2021

First Responder

Air Force

L, 31-28

2019

Music City

Mississippi State

W, 38-28

2017

TaxSlayer

Mississippi State

L, 31-27

2016

Citrus

LSU

L, 29-9

2015

Music City

Texas A&M

W, 27-21

2014

Belk

Georgia

L, 37-14

2013

Russell Athletic

Miami

W, 36-9

2012

Sugar

Florida

33-23

2011

Belk

NC State

L, 31-24

2010

Beef O'Brady's

Southern Miss

W, 31-28

2006

Orange

Wake Forest

W, 24-13

2005

Gator

Virginia Tech

L, 35-24

2004

Liberty

Boise State

W, 44-40

2003

GMAC

Miami (OH)

L, 49-28

2002

GMAC

Marshall

L, 38-15

2001

Liberty

BYU

W, 28-10

2000

Liberty

Colorado State

L, 22-13

1999

Humanitarian

Boise State

L, 34-31

1998

Motor City

Marshall

L, 48-29

1993

Liberty

Michigan State

W, 18-7

1990

Fiesta

Alabama

W, 34-7

1977

Independence

Louisiana Tech

L, 24-14

1970

Pasadena

Long Beach State

T, 24-24

1957

Sun

Drake

W, 34-20

