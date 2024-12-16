2024 Sun Bowl Opt-Out Tracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day is inching ever so closer.
The Louisville and Washington football programs are set to do battle in just a couple weeks, squaring off from Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas for the 2024 edition of the Sun Bowl.
While the Sun Bowl should be an exciting matchup, in this age of college football, neither team is going to be at full strength. Whether it be due to the transfer portal or NFL Draft, both Louisville and Washington have their fair share of opt-outs for the bowl game
So who won't be playing when these two teams meet on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST? Below is our running tracker of opt-outs for both squads, sorted by position group and last name, and accompanied with their stat line from the 2024 season:
Last Updated: Dec. 16 at 10:10 a.m. EST
*Transfer Portal
^NFL Draft
+Walk-on
Louisville (8-4, 5-3 ACC)
Offense
- ^QB Brady Allen - No stats.
- ^QB Tyler Shough - 244-for-389 (62.7 percent) passing for 3,125 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions; 42 rushes for 19 yards and one touchdown.
- *RB Keyjuan Brown - 47 rushes for 243 yards and three touchdowns, five receptions for 52 yards.
- *RB Donald Chaney Jr. - 50 rushes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, seven receptions for 62 yards.
- *RB Maurice Turner - 27 rushes for 136 yards and one touchdown, one reception for eight yards.
- ^WR Ja'Corey Brooks - 61 receptions for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns.
- *WR Jimmy Calloway - No stats.
- *WR Jahlil McClain - No stats.
- *WR Jadon Thompson - Six receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
- *TE Jamari Johnson - 13 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.
- *TE Jaleel Skinner - One reception for four yards.
- *OL Joe Crocker - Three games, 16 blocking snaps.
- *OL Madden Sanker - Two games, 22 blocking snaps.
Defense
- ^DE Ashton Gillotte - 43 tackles (23 solo), 10.0 for loss, 4.5 sacks.
- *DE Mason Reiger - No stats.
- *DT Jared Dawson - 19 tackles (11 solo), 7.0 for loss, 4.0 sacks, one forced fumble.
- *+LB M.J. Campbell - No stats.
- *LB/S Benjamin Perry - 29 tackles (15 solo), 3.0 for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble.
- *CB Aaron Williams - One assisted tackle.
- *S Devin Neal - Nine tackles (five solo).
- *+S Jaiden Spearman - No stats.
Washington (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten)
Offense
- *RB Sam Adams II - Eight rushes for 19 yards.
- *RB Cameron Davis - 44 rushes for 190 yards, 14 receptions for 156 yards.
- *+WR Camden Sirmon - No stats.
- *OL Gaard Memmelaar - 12 games, 520 blocking snaps.
- *OL Kahlee Tafai - Eight games, 286 blocking snaps.
Defense
- *DE Maurice Heims - No stats.
- *DE Lance Holtzclaw - Eight tackles (five solo), 1.0 for loss, 1.0 sack, one fumble recovery.
- *+DE Tyrese Johnson - No stats.
- *LB Byrun Parham - 11 tackles (seven solo), one pass breakup, one forced fumble.
- *CB Curley Reed - No stats.
- *S Tristan Dunn - Three solo tackles.
Special Teams
- *+LS Caleb Johnston - Nine games, 37 field goal long snaps.
- *+P Jack McCallister - 36 punts for 1,585 yards.
- *+P Adam Saul - No stats.
(Photo of Ramon Puryear: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X