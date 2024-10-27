Louisville Opens as Road Underdog at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program might have captured a win at Boston College in thrilling fashion, oddsmakers aren't liking them to have similar success when they travel to Clemson.
According to DraftKings, the Cardinals have opened up as an 11-point underdog to the home Tigers. The over/under has not yet been set.
Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) was able to mount an improbable comeback in their last time out, securing a 31-27 victory at Boston College. The Cardinals gave up 20 unanswered points to the Eagles to start the game, and trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring three straight touchdowns in the final 20 minutes to escape Chestnut Hill with the win.
As for No. 9 Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC), they have looked like a completely different team since their season opener. After getting boat-raced by Georgia to kick off their 2024 campaign, the Tigers have since won six games in a row, winning by an average margin of 27.3 points per game during that span.
Louisville is 3-5 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Clemson is 4-3. The Cardinals are 0-3 on the road ATS despite being 2-1 straight up, while the Tigers are 3-1 at home ATS despite being 4-0 straight up.
Louisville was able to cover vs. Austin Peay (-38.5), Jax State (-27.5) and Georgia Tech (-8.5); but not at Notre Dame (+6.5), vs. SMU (-6.5), at Virginia (-7.5), vs. Miami (+4.5) and at Boston College (-7.5).
Clemson covered vs. App State (-13.5), vs. NC State (-17.5), vs. Stanford (-23.5) and at Wake Forest (-21.5); but were unable to do so vs. Georgia (+10.5), at Florida State (-16.5) and vs. Virginia (-20.5)
Kickoff vs. Clemson is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
